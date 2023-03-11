The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will use a mix of logging and prescribed fire to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health on about 2,100 acres north of Elk City.

Ron Tipton, ranger of the Moose Creek District, recently approved the Green Horse Project. According to a Forest Service environmental analysis, stands in the area are dominated by shade-tolerant species like grand fir and plagued by insect infestations and diseases such as root rot. The trees are tightly bunched and there is little understory — younger trees and brush — growing beneath more mature trees.