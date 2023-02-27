MCCALL — High-speed fiber lines would directly link Valley County and Meadows Valley to internet infrastructure in the Treasure Valley, under a project recently approved for state funding.
The $80-million project would run fiber lines through Cascade, Donnelly, McCall and New Meadows as part of a 198-mile connection from an internet data center in Star to Grangeville.
The fiber would replace outdated copper internet lines that currently connect the region to data centers in larger cities but transfer data significantly slower than fiber lines and cause bottlenecks during peak tourism periods.
The project would establish a direct fiber internet connection into Valley County, solving what local officials have long labeled as a major hurdle to high-speed internet in the area.
“There is finally a solution to the first problem—bringing bandwidth, choice and competition to the valley” said Bruce Patterson, a consultant hired by Valley County to help improve internet in the region.
However, internet speeds in the area would still be hampered by copper lines that connect homes and businesses to the fiber lines, Patterson said.
The 198-mile project is being funded by a $20 million grant from the Idaho Broadband Fund and $60 million in private investment by the Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group.
The companies plan to make the 288 fiber strands installed through the region available for local governments, internet providers and other entities to lease, said IRON President Andy Binder. The project is expected to take up to three years to complete, and there is no timeline for work to begin because construction contracts have not yet been finalized.
The fiber is generally expected to be buried along U.S. 95 and Idaho 55, but the exact route will not be final until contracts are approved.
Once installed, the new fiber lines could be the backbone of the West Central Mountains Fiber Network, a public internet network envisioned by Valley County and the cities of Cascade, Donnelly, McCall and New Meadows.
Internet companies would be able to offer monthly service through the network without building any new infrastructure to serve local customers, under the proposal. The reduced infrastructure needs for internet providers would increase competition in the region and lower monthly service prices for faster internet service.
However, many homes and businesses are still connected to internet infrastructure with copper wires, which transmit data up to 25,000 times slower than fiber wires.
A study last year by the county estimated $80 million would be needed to install fiber lines to make high-speed internet available to all 16,178 addresses across the county and in the New Meadows area.
Maupin hopes that much of that work can be funded by grants through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, a $42.5 billion federal grant program dedicated to internet infrastructure projects.
The federal funding is only available for projects that connect underserved areas, so local governments launched a speed test survey at https://www.wcmfiber.com.
“The more people that we can get to take that speed test to prove they are underserved, that improves our ability to go out and get funding,” Maupin said.
Loans, local improvement districts and funding from local government may also be needed to help fund fiber to homes and businesses currently connected with copper lines.
Patterson, the county’s internet consultant, formerly helped the City of Ammon in eastern Idaho build a public network that brought high-speed internet and lower monthly prices to about 16,000 city residents.
Last year, the county requested proposals for leasing existing fiber lines that would link the region to internet infrastructure in Boise and could be used for a public fiber network.
Ziply Fiber responded to that request, but its proposal was rejected by the county because it sought $19.1 million from local governments to pay to expand the company’s existing fiber network in the area instead of building a public network.
IRON is a nonprofit formed in 2007 to help provide high-speed internet at low costs to local governments, educational institutions, hospitals and other entities. The nonprofit’s principal members are state colleges and universities, the Idaho Hospital Association and the Idaho National Laboratory.
Intermountain Infrastructure Group is a company based near San Francisco that currently owns and operates network infrastructure in California, Washington, Illinois and Nevada..
— Drew Dodson, The Star News (McCall), Thursday
Snowhaven hoping to beat record year
GRANGEVILLE — “So far, it’s been a great season,” said Gabe Forsmann, manager for Snowhaven Ski Area, with good attendance and the hoped-for potential to meet or exceed its record year.
The municipally owned and operated ski and tubing hill has done about 5,500 in ticket sales as of last week, according to Forsmann. The average is about 6,700 every year, and he hopes to get to the 6,000 mark for this season. Last year, the hill had a record year, grossing around $180,000.
“Hopefully we break that record,” he said, “that it keeps going up from here and keeps up that trend.”
Forsmann said this has been a good season with customers enjoying the extras being offered this year, notably the additional features — jumps and rails — to the runs.
“We’ve added these to entice people to come back and to give them other things to do while they are up there,” he said. “Definitely we’re a beginner hill, but adding these features gives something for intermediate and advanced skiers to hone their skills on.”
Headed into the season, the struggle was to find enough employees — specifically, lift operators — to staff the hill. While the city met that goal, Forsmann said it was a struggle to get people to work following the Christmas break.
“We have a full crew,” he said, noting it takes a special kind of person who not only wants to work up there, but also enjoys it. “It’s an awesome crew to work with there. They really love their job, and that’s what it takes.”
This marks Forsmann’s second year as hill manager; however, this will be his ninth season overall working at Snowhaven that began when he was just starting high school.
“Even before I was in high school,” he said, “when I would go up there I thought, ‘This would be a cool place to work. It looks like so much fun.’”
Since then, “definitely, there’s a huge learning curve up there,” he said, a juggling game in working on aspects from operations to attendance. “It takes a lot to get in that groove,” he continued, “but once you learn things it is just second nature.”
Even though the snow remains good for skiing, the hill is already set to finish its final three weekends for the season, ending with its last day of operations, tentatively, on March 11. For the majority of its customer base, which is out of the Lewiston and Moscow area, the numbers start dropping off around this time as weather warms in the Lewis-Clark Valley and spring sports start.
Meanwhile, find out conditions for the hill on its Facebook page or by calling the ski line at (208) 983-3866.
“The biggest part of making that hill run smoothly is good employees and good customers,” Forsmann said, “and this year we’ve had both.”
— David Rauzi, Editor, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Orofino Police Department now fully staffed with the addition of two new officers
OROFINO — Orofino Police Chief Vince Frazier introduced two new officers, Joe Bruegeman and Ty Smith, at the Orofino City Council meeting Feb. 14 bringing them to full staff.
Smith transferred from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and has been working for the Orofino Police Department part time. Frazier said he will be able to go right into the schedule. Bruegeman is currently in field training that they anticipate will take about three months. They are also working on getting him into POST (Peace Officer Standards Training), but that is a challenge because POST is so backed up with those needing training.
Susan Jacobson, new Clearwater County Economic Development (OCED) Director, was also introduced. She would like to hear from people in the county about their vision for this area.
The problem with speeding on Railroad Road was discussed. Tye Barnett, a resident on the road, has asked in a previous meeting, for speed bumps to be installed. However, that would cause problems in the winter when it needs plowed. The council approved making it one-way one direction on part of the road and one-way the other direction on the other part. Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller said they have an inventory of signs that can be put up to direct motorists. If the new signage does not help to slow the traffic down, the issue will be revisited and removable speed bumps will be considered.
Additional school zone and stop signs were also approved for Brown Avenue. There has been a continuing problem with motorists speeding. Frazier said officers have been spending more time there and with a full staff they will be able to be in the area more to help slow traffic, particularly around school times. The street is 20 miles per hour, but traffic is often going faster. Council member Doug Donner said the added presence of officers has helped.
An amendment to the contract with Clearwater Economic Development Association (CEDA) for Grant Administration was approved. The total amount will remain at $10,000. There were just some categories switched around to meet updated conditions.
City Administrator Ryan Smathers reported that the nuisance ordinance violation at 1290 Michigan has been abated. It took about six hours and several agencies were involved. The property owner did help with the work. The costs are being added up and will be presented to the property owner and be a part of the restitution in the court case that is in process. There was someone living in the camper beside the house and they were given two weeks to move out. The camper was not a part of the original nuisance violation.
Building Official Todd Perry said he has had several permit applications recently. One was for a business and five for dwelling units.
Miller reported that his department has been busy taking advantage of the nicer weather to do some street sweeping and leaf pick up. They have also been dealing with plugged sewer lines. He is anticipating more sewer lines. He is anticipating more sewer slip lining in March, if the weather cooperates.
The first part of the sidewalk by the OPD offices has been taken out. Water/Wastewater Supervisor Michael Martin said they are exploring the costs of a heated sidewalk and whether the power is available from the building to make it work.
Martin said his department is working on the ‘lead and copper rule changes’. With the changes they have to identify all the city and homeowners’ lines. He said the city is fortunate to have the Master Water Plan that identifies city lines. He does not believe that there are any city lead lines. However, there may be homeowners that have them and grants funds coming to help them. The inventory needs to be done by October of 2024.
Council member Josh Tilley asked about the Christmas lights still up and turned on at the City Park. Miller said he had unplugged them that day.
The full council and mayor were in attendance at the meeting.
— Nancy C. Butler, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday