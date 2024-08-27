Prop 1 becomes biggest issue this election, and Idaho GOP is all in

There’s only so much political oxygen to go around.

And this year, one Idaho election has taken up almost all the oxygen: Proposition 1.

The voter initiative would fundamentally restructure Idaho elections. The closed Republican Party primary would be rendered a relic, replaced by a “jungle” primary open to all voters. The top four vote-getters, regardless of party, would advance to the November election — where an instant runoff system, also known as ranked-choice voting, would winnow the field and pick a winner.

Proposition 1 is the election of the year, and it’s not even close. Don’t take my word for it. Money talks.

As Mia Maldonado of Idaho Capital Sun reported Wednesday, Idaho for Open Primaries has spent $350,000 pushing for Proposition 1, while opponents have spent more than $460,000 so far.

And we haven’t seen the last of the campaigning, not by a long shot. Idaho for Open Primaries has raised $2.9 million — nearly 10 times as much as it has spent so far. The bulk of that money, $1.9 million, has come from out-of-state donors, Maldonado reported.

The full-throated response from Idaho Republicans — the political party that, let’s be blunt, wins most elections under the status quo — has been unlike anything we’ve seen in recent campaign cycles.

State GOP chairperson Dorothy Moon has made Proposition 1 almost a sole cause. Each Thursday, Moon sends out a guest opinion to Idaho media; six of the last 10 have focused on the initiative. The past two guest opinions have sported an identical standing headline of sorts: “More Prop 1 Lies.”

Within GOP circles, Proposition 1 has turned adversaries into allies. Former state superintendent Tom Luna — unseated by Moon as GOP chairperson in 2022 — is also making the rounds in opposition to Proposition 1. Gov. Brad Little, who has no shortage of critics within the GOP hardline faction that favors Moon, has come out against the initiative.

And House Speaker Mike Moyle — the state’s most powerful lawmaker, who has been painted as too “establishment” by some hardliners — has brought some of that establishment muscle to bear. He has poured $241,000 from his PAC, Idaho Rising, into anti-Proposition 1 advertising.

Proposition 1 has done the near impossible. It has united the fractured factions of the Idaho GOP against a shared enemy — and not even a Democratic president or presidential nominee. Strange things can indeed happen in politics.

The sardonic take on things would be that Idaho Republicans are so worked up about Proposition 1 because, basically, they have nothing better to do.