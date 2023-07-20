Property owners manage to restore wetland

A photo shows woody debris placed along the stream channel to create surface roughness and to enhance fish habitat by inviting beavers to occupy the newly restored meadow wetland site along Little Bear Creek.

 Palouse Land Trust

A few years ago, a Latah County couple decided to transform their property to help protect the aquifer.

This piqued the interest of local and regional environmental experts, who worked together to turn a dry valley into a restored wetland.