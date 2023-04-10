Pros and cons to Clarkston High School bond

The decision to rebuild a new high school in Clarkston is up to each voter.
Residents in the Clarkston School District will vote on whether or not to approve a 25-year, $79 million bond at an estimated tax rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. However, some are hoping to help residents make their decision before ballots are due April 25.
Courtney Kramer and Dan Hally are co-chairpersons of the Yes CHS campaign and wrote in support of the bond on the voter information pamphlet, along with Rhett Roberts. Hally is a retired law enforcement officer and works as chief operations officer for Sidney Resources Corporation. Kramer is a public engagement consultant. They see the high school as not just an investment in education, but in the community to keep people working and living in Clarkston.
“This isn’t just a vote to build a new high school, this is a vote to build a community. In doing so, we provide opportunities for everyone that lives here,” Hally said. “Every single resident of the Clarkston School District will see a benefit from a new high school.”
While there is no organized opposition, Rick Hanks wrote the opposed point of view on the voter information pamphlet. He is retired but spent 30 years working as an electrician at Potlatch Corp., now Clearwater Paper. He believes the high school can be improved for less money that won’t burden taxpayers and the design should include solar power to keep energy costs down.
“My thinking on this is, if we do this right for 30, 40, 50 years down the road, we’re gonna be so thankful we did it right,” Hanks said. “It’s a ripple effect throughout the whole community, if we do it right. And that’s what I’m looking at, what’s best for the community, what’s best for the students, what’s best for the taxpayers.”
Here are some of the key issues the campaigners want voters to consider:
Rebuild vs. renovate
While Hanks supports efforts to provide Clarkston students with a modern high school, he believes the approach would be better with a renovated facility. The renovation would focus on fixing the issues and provide upgrades where they are needed, which he said will be cheaper.
“Just go in and fix what you need to fix, don’t spend money you don’t need to spend,” Hanks said.
Hally and Kramer said people they have talked with who are against the bond, like Hanks, acknowledge there needs to be a new high school, they just don’t like the cost. They say the district found a design that keeps the cost down by selecting affordable materials but will still last a long time and provide what students need. Those needs include expanded space for workforce training and career technical education that will help provide jobs to the area and align with the school district’s academic vision.
Property taxes
Hanks, like many voters, is looking at the cost of the project and how it will increase property taxes and rent.
“We definitely all want a super nice school, but what can we afford?” Hanks said.
However, Kramer and Hally note that the cost of the bond will only continue to increase. The cost for previous proposed projects, all of which were rejected by voters, were $60.5 million in 2017, $38 million in 2014 and $46.8 million in 2011.
“I am a big believer in the phrase, ‘Don’t let the perfect be the unending of the good,’ ” Kramer said. “And this is the good, and it is good for our community and we need to move forward with it.”
The district is seeking other funds like grants and a capital campaign to offset the cost. Washington doesn’t allow local sales tax to be used for the cost of the school or exemptions on sales tax when it’s constructed, Kramer said. She also said the capital campaign didn’t raise money before the bond was put on the ballot because they didn’t want rising interest rates and inflation to outpace the amount that was raised.
Currently there is a campaign to raise $10 million to offset the cost of the new high school, which Hanks said won’t significantly affect the cost for taxpayers. He thinks the district should be raising funds for the whole project, not just $10 million.
Hally and Kramer say that compared to other school districts in the region, Clarkston’s cost per $1,000 is affordable. Pullman’s tax rate is $4.86, Colton’s is $4.53 and Palouse is $4.44 compared to Clarkston which is at $2.44. Even Asotin is more at $3.01.
Hally said if those smaller communities can pay more, then so can Clarkston, and in the past the community did. In 2010, the cost per $1,000 was $4.73.
If the bond is approved, the initial cost for taxpayers between the bond and ongoing school support is projected to be $4.85 per $1,000 in assessed value.
“It is affordable. We’ve done it before, we’ve paid it before,” Hally said. “And that’s why now is a good time.”
However, Hanks said he wants to keep the cost per $1,000 down, not increase to the level other communities pay.
Safety and security
In the new design, the 53 entrances to the school have been reduced down to three with controlled access points. While people see 37 doors on the plans, those are exit-only doors, Hally said.
The current facility is difficult for staff to monitor inside because there are places that are out of sight. Hally said the new facility will reduce bullying because the hallways are open and students have more space to socialize, which will improve emotional and mental health.
Hanks said the facility could be secured by locking the doors instead of keeping most of the doors unlocked. The buildings can also be secured by placing a fence or a wall around the campus. All of those options would be cheaper and easier to do rather than waiting until the bond passes to ensure a safe school.
Design
Hally and Kramer say the design is affordable, provides a long-term solution and will provide opportunities, not only for students but the community. The design also minimizes expenses by allowing students to remain in the classroom during construction as well as using existing infrastructure, like water, sewage and roads.
The plan also includes new career technical education areas to provide workforce training and opportunities for students. Kramer said that economic development agencies in the region have been asking for job-ready employees and the new school will accommodate that. Health care providers are also seeing a need for new positions, and programs at the school will be able to help fill the 450 new positions medical care facilities in the area estimate they will need.
Hanks believes that the high school needs to have solar panels to be a modern structure. The state of Washington’s push to provide green energy has many grants and funding opportunities available that would reduce the cost of placing solar panels on the building. The solar panels would also reduce the energy costs, helping to decrease the cost of the taxpayer as well. The solar panels would eventually pay for themselves and are used in other school districts in the state and the country, Hanks said.
“If we are to build a brand-new school, if that is the goal, if we have to tear down this school, then why are we not going modern?” Hanks said, referring to the use of solar panels. “It doesn’t make any sense.”
Hanks wasn’t part of the design process but he’s hoping to be involved in the school district in the future.
“I wish I had, I didn’t realize they were doing this,” he said. “I will be involved now though. They have woken me up.”
Campaign
Hanks volunteered to write the opposition side on the voter pamphlet because he thought it was important that someone did rather than letting only one side of the issue be heard.
Hanks said at some of the campaign meetings, there’s a lot of emotional arguments about doing what’s best for the kids, which he agrees is a valid argument.
“But this is not an emotional decision, it’s a logical decision. Does it make sense to do?” Hanks said. “To do it based on emotion doesn’t make any sense.”
He supports education and improving the high school, but thinks there is a better way to design the school, fix the issues and keep the cost down. He wants to work with the school district to make it happen.
“I can’t do this on my own,” Hanks said. “I need the board of directors, the superintendent, the principal, all these people to do it the right way.”
Kramer said that there’s been other attempts to pass a bond for a new high school in the past, but the need remains.
“It really comes down to the statement that we’ve been using, that it’s time for us to do for our children what they cannot do for themselves. They cannot build a high school, but we can,” Kramer said.
This time around, other organizations are also coming together to support the bond, like economic development agencies, businesses and health care facilities.
“You essentially have an entire community saying, ‘It’s time, it’s way past time, and it’s a problem that’s not going away,’ ” Hally said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.