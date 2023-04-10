Pros and cons to Clarkston High School bond

Clarkston High School students head into the building on the first day of school in 2021. Voters in the school district are this month weighing whether or not to fund a rebuilt high school.

 August Frank/Tribune

The decision to rebuild a new high school in Clarkston is up to each voter.

Residents in the Clarkston School District will vote on whether or not to approve a 25-year, $79 million bond at an estimated tax rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. However, some are hoping to help residents make their decision before ballots are due April 25.