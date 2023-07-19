Prosecutor seeking death penalty for Kohberger

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson provides what details are available regarding the arrest of Bryan C. Kohberger during a press conference on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at City Hall in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger was arrested Friday in Effort, Pa. on first degree murder charges.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

MOSCOW —Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson argues the law does not allow Bryan Kohberger to partially waive his statutory right to a speedy trial in response to a recent order from the Latah County district judge.

Last week, District Judge John Judge ordered a stay of Bryan Kohberger’s speedy trial “clock” as the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case prepares to potentially contest his grand jury indictment.

