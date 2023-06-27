MOSCOW — Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson on Monday made it official that he is seeking the death penalty for the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is accused of stabbing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 in their King Road home. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

