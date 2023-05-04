Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
The University of Idaho is welcoming the public to submit design ideas for a garden and memorial honoring the four UI students killed near campus in November.
UI landscape design and architecture will draft concepts for the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial. Ideas from the public will also be considered for the final design.
“The collaborative project is an element of the healing process that will culminate in a space open to all,” said a statement on the UI website.
The Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial is intended to honor Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four students were killed Nov. 13 in a King Road home. The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is in custody at Latah County Jail.
The garden space is meant for “quiet reflection, remembrance and honor for all,” according to UI.
“The sad reality is that we lose students each year to a variety of causes. In the wake of loss, we turn to each other for support and healing,” UI stated.
The public is welcome to submit written or sketched ideas, poems, words of inspiration, photographs or images, or design concepts.
