The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will host a customer hearing at 10 a.m. today, at the Elks Lodge at 3444 Country Club Drive in Lewiston, about an Avista proposal to increase natural gas and electricity rates.
Avista is asking for approval to increase base rates for natural gas customers and electric customers in 2023 and 2024.
The commission is weighing if it should approve, deny or modify a proposed settlement in the case.
Under the terms of a proposed settlement, annual base electricity revenues for Avista would rise by $22.1 million, or 8%, for Avista on Sept. 1 and $4.3 million, or 1.4%, on Sept. 1, 2024.
On Sept. 1, an average Idaho residential electricity customer using 927 kilowatt hours per month would see an increase of $10.15 per month, to $95.55. On Sept. 1, 2024, it would rise again by $2.06 per month.
Natural gas revenue would rise by $1.3 million, or 2.7%, on Sept. 1 for Avista and by $3,000, or .01%, on Sept. 1, 2024 under the proposed settlement.
An average Idaho residential customer using 64 therms per month would see a monthly bill rise by $1.20 per month on Sept. 1, to $74.62, and 3 cents per month on Sept. 1, 2024.
The Lewiston hearing is one of three the commission is holding in north central Idaho and northern Idaho on the issue. The others are in Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint.
The commission is also accepting written comments through Wednesday on the proposal. The comments are being accepted at puc.idaho.gov under “Case Comment Form.” The case number for the electricity case is AVU-E-23-01. The case number for the natural gas case is AVU-G-23-01.
