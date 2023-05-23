PULLMAN -- A wind-aided brush fire damaged two duplexes on Pullman’s College Hill, displacing a family of six, and three suffered from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NE Hillside Drive and NE Wheatland Drive at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, where a grass fire spurred by up to 25-mph winds headed west and threatened several structures, according to a media release. The first unit saw smoke and fire upon arrival and immediately called for a second alarm with more equipment and personnel.
Crews addressed the brush fire while other firefighters worked on smothering the duplex engorged in flames. Firefighters called for additional help, getting assistance from Whitman County Rural 12, 11 and 14, as well as Moscow City and other rural departments.
While setting up the fire engine to spray water on the duplex, an overhead power line fell and landed on the engine, according to the release. The line caused sparks and minor damage, but the engine functioned appropriately. Crews from Avista responded to cut off power to the line.
The duplex was badly damaged from the fire, according to the release. A duplex adjacent to the one aflame sustained some fire and smoke damage. And a duplex next door to the fire had head damage. The fire also damaged five vehicles and a boat. Residents in adjacent residences were able to return home.
Firefighters treated three residents for smoke inhalation, but they weren’t hospitalized. The American Red Cross was notified and is assisting one family with housing.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, according to the release.
