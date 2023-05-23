PULLMAN -- A wind-aided brush fire damaged two duplexes on Pullman’s College Hill, displacing a family of six, and three suffered from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NE Hillside Drive and NE Wheatland Drive at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, where a grass fire spurred by up to 25-mph winds headed west and threatened several structures, according to a media release. The first unit saw smoke and fire upon arrival and immediately called for a second alarm with more equipment and personnel.