Pullman celebrated being the lentil capital of the world by dishing out endless bowls of chili during its one-of-a-kind event.
The town held its 33rd annual National Lentil Festival on Saturday, welcoming Washington State University students to a new school year and manifesting a plentiful harvest this fall.
Marie Dymkoski, executive director of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, said the celebration is the biggest community event of the year.
“It’s a community staple,” She said. “It’s the only day for the community, it’s the only time of year we have a parade. … It’s a fantastic community event and a welcome back to the students as well.”
Normally, the festival is held over two days and includes a parade, live music, a 5K fun run, sports tournaments, food demonstrations by local chefs and free lentil chili.
This year, however, the festival was compacted into one day. But, Dymkoski said organizers were still able to pack in all events the celebration usually features.
At the beginning of the year, Pullman was slated to undergo a makeover, with major renovations to its downtown and streets in the area where the festival is held. Dymkoski said rather than worry about construction work for an entire weekend, organizers thought the festival would be more manageable in one day.
After arrangements were finalized for the festival, the city announced its renovation plans were pushed back to next year. Dymkoski said next year’s lentil festival will look similar to this year, with all festivities happening in one day.
Apart from Pullman’s signature vat of lentil chili, the festival’s parade is one of the most anticipated happenings, Sgt. Greg Umbright of the Pullman Police Department said.
“It’s our claim to fame for the lentil capital of the world,” he said.
The parade was kicked off by the Lil’ Lentils, who rode their bikes and gave away balloons to other children in the audience.
Sara Silflow said her kids Sela, Asa and Elah have lived in Pullman all their lives and have always wanted to participate in the parade. The three decked out their bikes with tinsel and balloons, excited to lead the parade.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson made an appearance in the parade, driven by Councilor Megan Guido in a black sports car.
“It’s always a nice event and it’s great to see everyone out here,” Johnson said. “When you see people around and they wave to you and give you a thumbs up, it makes you feel good.”
Johnson said he has been the parade’s announcer since it began, and has only missed one year. He said although he isn’t seeking reelection and won’t be mayor next year, he’ll still come back and participate in the next parade.
Many other members of the community participated in the parade, as well as all WSU athletics teams.
Wanda Hvezda, of Pullman, said she likes coming to the festival because she loves the beginning of the school year. She said the ceremony is a send-off for students, and she likes to see everyone who participates in WSU sports.
Carina Freeman recently moved to Pullman from Germany to study medicine at WSU. She said the festival was nothing like she’s ever seen before, and was surprised by how many people came out to enjoy the festivities.
Jessie Lo, of Pullman, brought her cat named Mouse to the parade. She said Mouse is blind and doesn’t mind loud noises or dogs. Mouse does well in crowds, she added, and was loving all the attention.
Shawn and Jessica Jones brought their son Joel to his first parade. Joel said he was excited for candy and stickers his mom told him people would be handing out.
“The pot of chili is so unique,” Shawn Jones said. “The festival has a nice community feel.”
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.