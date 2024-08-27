Pullman downtown project running behind

The city of Pullman’s project to revitalize downtown is running behind schedule.

Mayor Francis Benjamin said the city’s consultant Welch Comer, a Coeur d’Alene-based engineering firm, notified staff the project’s completion date has been delayed to November. It was anticipated the six-month construction period would finish in October.

The project is a city-led initiative to fully upgrade downtown’s utilities, streets, sidewalks and more. The venture encompasses all of Main Street, from Grand Avenue to Spring Street.

Since April, the area has been closed to traffic while crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick, Wash.-based construction company, rebuild downtown.

Benjamin said the contract stipulated Main Street would reopen to at least one lane of traffic by Oct. 15, but is now pushed to Nov. 1. The project should be fully completed by Nov. 22, which he said is two days behind the agreed upon timeframe.

The delay was mainly caused by contaminated soil and underground work. Benjamin said many utilities haven’t been touched since being installed around a century ago. And over the course of Pullman’s life, a few gas stations, car repair shops and fertilizer stores have been housed downtown.

Soil contamination was anticipated, he said, and a plan was put in place to address the pollutants. Early this summer, crews sampled and treated the area while properly disposing of the contaminated soil.

Benjamin said the contract specifies Apollo would face fines from the city for being over schedule, however change orders have been put in place that may prevent this. He said the Pullman City Council approved the new timeline and may consider adjusting the contract during its next meeting.

Other than the delay, Benjamin said construction has gone well. Crews have run into a few issues, but he said there hasn’t been any significant crisis.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, a gas line ruptured in May which caused an outage to downtown customers for a day. A water line rupture in June caused a couple businesses to lose service for a short period of time.

The city ran into more hiccups while planning the project. It was anticipated the rebuild would begin in the summer of 2023, however inflated construction market costs led the council to push back the start date.

When the city first sent out the project to bid in the fall of 2023, it received no contractors willing to do the work for an initially anticipated four-month construction timeline.

Early this year when Apollo accepted the city’s bid, the council was informed the project was over budget. According to past reporting, the project was first estimated to cost $9.4 million total. Apollo agreed to rebuild the area for $8.7 million, and the project ended up at nearly $11.7 million total after contracting Welch Comer to create the design.