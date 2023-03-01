The team of engineers working on Project Downtown have run into a funding issue, as they estimate a $3,605,000 deficit.

The Pullman City Council heard another update on Project Downtown during its regular meeting Tuesday. Welch Comer, an urban renewal company out of Coeur d’Alene, reported they are 90% done with their final design stage. As the firm continues to make headway on the project’s schedule, they plan to move to the next phase of bidding in mid-March. The team anticipates construction will begin in May.