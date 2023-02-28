Pullman School Board interviews candidate for District 1 seat

The Pullman School Board will interview a candidate today to possibly fill a vacancy on the board.
A seat opened up on the Pullman School Board for District 1 after longtime Pullman School Board Trustee Susan Weed retired in January.
The Pullman School Board will interview a candidate today to possibly fill a vacancy on the board.
A seat opened up on the Pullman School Board for District 1 after longtime Pullman School Board Trustee Susan Weed retired in January.
Arron Carter is the only candidate currently being considered to fill the vacancy, according to their website. He will be interviewed by the board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman High School. Trustees will make their decision during their next meeting March 8.
Carter graduated from Washington State University in 2010. He is a professor, wheat breeder and an O.A. Vogel endowed chairperson of wheat breeding and genetics at WSU, according to WSU’s Department of Crop Soil Sciences website.
The Pullman School Board is looking for a candidate to carry out the rest of Weed’s term, rather than wait until the next election to fill the spot. Weed’s term concludes at the end of the year, and the new District 1 appointee will have the opportunity to run for the nonpartisan position in the fall.
To learn more about the Pullman School Board or the open District 1 seat, visit pullmanschools.org.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.