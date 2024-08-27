The P.E.O Chapter AR is hosting a PuzzleRama event, with proceeds benefiting women’s scholarships.

The event, scheduled for 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Lewiston Community Center, features a 500-piece jigsaw speed puzzle competition highlighting the photography of a local Lewiston-Clarkston Valley artist, according to a news release from the group. There will be prizes for the winning team members. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

There is a limit of 12 teams for the competition, with one to four participants per team/table. There is an $80 registration fee per team/table; registration fees can be sent to Kathy Hollingshead, 121 Prospect Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501. Make checks payable to “P.E.O. Chapter AR.” Registration is open until participation is full.