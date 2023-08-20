QUESTION: What is the status of repairs on the High Reservoir in Lewiston that failed on Jan. 18?

ANSWER: The repair of the reservoir is complete. The portion of the wall that failed was rebuilt and a new liner was installed. A floating lid replaced an aging wooden roof that was removed. The reservoir is back online with a capacity of 3.25 million gallons compared with the 4.5 million gallons it could hold previously. The reduced capacity should be more than adequate to meet the city’s needs because of recently finished upgrades at the city’s drinking water treatment plant, which feeds the reservoir.