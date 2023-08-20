QUESTION: What is the status of repairs on the High Reservoir in Lewiston that failed on Jan. 18?
ANSWER: The repair of the reservoir is complete. The portion of the wall that failed was rebuilt and a new liner was installed. A floating lid replaced an aging wooden roof that was removed. The reservoir is back online with a capacity of 3.25 million gallons compared with the 4.5 million gallons it could hold previously. The reduced capacity should be more than adequate to meet the city’s needs because of recently finished upgrades at the city’s drinking water treatment plant, which feeds the reservoir.
Q: How much did those repairs cost?
A: A little more than $2.8 million, compared with about $12 million that a new reservoir would have cost.
Q: How long will the repairs last?
A: For at least 15 years. The roof and the liner together cost $932,000. They both have 15-year warranties and could be replaced.
Q: How much did the city’s response to the reservoir failure cost, including street repairs and staff overtime for storm response?
A: About $800,000.
Q: What has happened to water usage since the reservoir was brought back online and irrigation restrictions were lifted?
A: Total water usage averaged about 7 million gallons per day for the first two weeks in August. When water restrictions were in place while High Reservoir was offline, daily usage peaked at 3 million gallons July 3, not counting the days the city was filling the reservoir. The city’s capacity when the reservoir was offline was 4 million gallons per day compared with normal usage of about 11 million gallons per day from previous years in the height of the summer irrigation season.
Q: What is the role of High Reservoir in Lewiston’s water system?
A: Constructed in the 1920s, High Reservoir is one of the largest reservoirs in the city’s system and the only one primarily fed by the city’s drinking water treatment plant that just underwent a $30 million upgrade. Including High Reservoir, the city’s overall water storage capacity is about 15 million gallons. That includes a new 1.7 million gallon reservoir near the new Lewiston High School that was recently brought online.
Q: What is the city of Lewiston’s explanation for why the reservoir failed?
A: An internal report completed by two city of Lewiston employees places blame for the reservoir failure on a software problem that happened after work done by Control System Technology, an Idaho Falls firm. The report was obtained by the Lewiston Tribune through a public records request.
Q: What is the status of a third-party report about the reservoir failure?
A: It is not clear. In providing the city’s internal report, the city withheld three records, citing among other reasons part of Idaho civil procedure that bans the release of documents being prepared in anticipation of litigation.
Q: How many tort claims have been filed with the city of Lewiston in connection with damages homeowners, businesses and water customers report they suffered because of the reservoir failure?
A: 65.
Q: What is the total dollar amount of those claims?
A: About $3 million, not counting claims that list the amount of the claim as “to be determined.” Some of those might be substantial such as ones submitted by the Idaho Military Division for its Idaho National Guard facility on the 2700 block of 16th Avenue and Lewiston Independent School District No. 1.
Q: How are the claims being handled?
A: The deadline to file claims was July 17. “The city does not comment on matters related to potential litigation,” said Lewiston City Attorney Kayla Hermann in response to questions from the Tribune about what the next steps are for the claims.
Sources: City of Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson, Lewiston City Attorney Kayla Hermann and public records obtained by the Tribune through records requests.Compiled by Business Editor Elaine Williams.