College students Amber Schlegel, left, and Allison Larvik received a freshly poured half-pint of Hella Tasty Huckleberry Shandy from Western Collective on Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
College students Amber Schlegel, left, and Allison Larvik received a freshly poured half-pint of Hella Tasty Huckleberry Shandy from Western Collective on Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson
Kris Saldana pours a glass of Hop Valley’s Cryo Crispies Lager for a patron on Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson
Drink tokens sit ready to be distributed to thirsty attendees Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson
Carsyn Miller, left, plays a game where the goal is to swing a ring hanging from a string onto a hook Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson
Signature pint glasses loaded with several drink tokens line a table Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson
Hundreds of people enjoyed over 25 freshly tapped bear and shandies Saturday during the 2023 Lewiston Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion in Lewiston.
Taps ran dry at this year’s Lewiston Brewfest, after organizers sold three times more VIP tickets than their last festival.
The Nez Perce County Fairgrounds was packed shoulder to shoulder with giddy faces and beers in hand this Saturday. Patrons had more than 30 drinks to choose from, spanning from malts, ciders to bottomless margaritas. Celebrating 13 years of bringing friends together over drinks, Lewiston Brewfest is continuing to grow and has no plans to stop soon.
Lee and Angie McVey, organizers of Brewfest, describe themselves as entertainment people. They’re always coming up with new ways to make people and the community happy.
More than a decade ago, Lee and Angie attended a beer festival and got inspired. They’ve organized concerts and events in the past, and thought they’d take a stab at hosting a brewfest. Angie said they didn’t know what the turnout would be like, but were happily surprised when many came thirsty.
The two held their first Brewfest in 2009, and it’s become an annual event. They’ve organized Brewfest every year since, with an exemption of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Depending on the year, Lee and Angie will put on as many as three Brewfests, one in the winter, summer and fall.
“It’s a place to relax, there’s no responsibilities for four or so hours at Brewfest,” Lee said.
Debby Puckett of Lewiston has watched Brewfest grow into the event it is today. She’s been volunteering for 12 years, and said it gets bigger every year. Her favorite part about volunteering is the people. She said she loves talking to others and getting to know people she wouldn’t normally have.
Lee and Angie like beer as much as the next person, but it isn’t the reason why they’ve hosted so many Brewfests. Lee said it’s about the people, having an event to get people out of the house and a space for old friends to reconnect.
“You see so many people here with all the smiles on their faces,” Lee said. “It’s just a great way to get everyone together, to see friends they haven’t seen forever. We love the feeling of providing something to do in the valley that’s affordable and super fun.”
Chloe Campos and Michael Bivens of Moscow came to Brewfest to reconnect with family. Bivens said he has family in the valley, who like to come hang out at Brewfest. He invited his friend Campos to her first Brewfest, and she said she likes trying new brews and meeting new people.
Linda Collins, of Lewiston, has been volunteering for Brewfest for 10 years. She said she keeps coming back because she loves the environment and being able to see so many people. She said the event always has people coming back because it’s a good chance to meet others.
Since Lee and Angie started Brewfest, they’ve made sure to keep drinks affordable, even though costs have risen.
“Five dollars a pint is hard to beat, you go to other places and it’s about seven or eight a glass,” Lee said. “We want to support the local breweries and also bring in brews for people to try from all over.”
Angie said they make sure the drinks available are different each year. They’ll switch up beers on tap, rotating brews over the years to make room for new ones. As well as offering beer, they provide other drinks for people who fancy other beverages. This year, 28 microbrews were on tap, as well as seltzers, margaritas and cocktails.
“We try to have something for everybody’s taste, even for people who don’t like beer,” Angie said. “This is the perfect event for them because they can take samples rather than buying a six pack and throwing out the rest. It’s a good place to try a few things for not a lot of money and see if you do like this specific beer, or cider or something.”
Julie Pitner of Lewiston said this is her second Brewfest, and she keeps coming back even though she doesn’t like beer. She said she comes to reconnect with friends and more importantly to support local breweries. This year, she took a liking to a huckleberry cider on tap.
Every year Lee and Angie like to bring in a nonprofit to the Brewfest. Lee said it can be tough for nonprofits to raise money and awareness, and they want to offer a space to benefit local organizations. Brewfest donates a portion of the proceeds, as well as all tips, to the nonprofit that participates.
This year SPIN, or Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest, attended Brewfest. Faith Dickenson, chairperson of SPIN, said the organization is trying to gain momentum in the valley and bring awareness to suicide. Asotin County and Nez Perce County have higher suicide rates in the country, Dickenson said it’s around three times higher. She added SPIN’s mission is to provide education and encourage the conversation around suicide.