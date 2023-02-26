Taps ran dry at this year’s Lewiston Brewfest, after organizers sold three times more VIP tickets than their last festival.

The Nez Perce County Fairgrounds was packed shoulder to shoulder with giddy faces and beers in hand this Saturday. Patrons had more than 30 drinks to choose from, spanning from malts, ciders to bottomless margaritas. Celebrating 13 years of bringing friends together over drinks, Lewiston Brewfest is continuing to grow and has no plans to stop soon.

