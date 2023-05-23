A charity rifle raffle will be held to raise funds to help Jimmy Ralstin, a firefighter who was injured on the job last week.
Tickets for the raffle are on sale and will remain available until June 1. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by phone by calling Zach Evangelho, Lewiston Firefighters, (559) 824-0971; Nick Woods, Back the Blue LCV, (208) 790-9867; or in person at Snake River Arms, 105 Ash Ave., Lapwai; OUI Thrift Store, 325 Snake River Ave., Lewiston; or Corner Villa, 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston, according to a news release from Tim Parker, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1773.
The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. June 2 and participants don’t need to be present at the drawing to win.
Bill Aubertin and Trent Aubertin, owners of Snake River Arms, donated a Ruger SFAR 7.62 x 51mm rifle or a Savage Arms 110 Ultralite 6.5 PRC rifle to be raffled. Because of the contrasting laws in Idaho and Washington, only Idaho residents are eligible for the Ruger rifle. The winner must be able to legally own a firearm and be able to pick it up in person at Snake River Arms.
“Supporting our first responders is an essential part of our community. By joining forces with the Lewiston Firefighters Charitable Foundation and Back the Blue, we can make a significant impact and assist Jim in his journey toward recovery,” Trent Aubertin said in the news release. “Jim and my father, Bill, are lifelong friends. My family stands together in showing our appreciation for the sacrifices made by Jim and all of our local heroes.”
The raffle is being held by the Firefighters Charitable Foundation, Snake River Arms and Back the Blue LCV.
“We are deeply grateful for the partnership with Snake River Arms and Back the Blue,” said Parker in the news release. “Their dedication to our first responders is exemplary, and together, we can make a positive difference in the life of Jim and his family. This joint effort showcases the strength and unity within our community.”
Ralstin, a Nez Perce County volunteer firefighter, suffered severe burns while fighting a wildland fire May 15 in Nez Perce County. According to a Facebook post from the Nez Perce County Volunteer Fire Department, Ralstin had burns to 65% of his body and is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
