A charity rifle raffle will be held to raise funds to help Jimmy Ralstin, a firefighter who was injured on the job last week.

Tickets for the raffle are on sale and will remain available until June 1. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by phone by calling Zach Evangelho, Lewiston Firefighters, (559) 824-0971; Nick Woods, Back the Blue LCV, (208) 790-9867; or in person at Snake River Arms, 105 Ash Ave., Lapwai; OUI Thrift Store, 325 Snake River Ave., Lewiston; or Corner Villa, 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston, according to a news release from Tim Parker, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1773.