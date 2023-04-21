Folks taking in the art and dog shows this weekend might want to bring along an umbrella and a jacket.
Rain is expected throughout the region today with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s on the Camas Prairie, high 40s in Pullman and mid-50s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Showers are likely throughout the weekend and snow may frost the Camas Prairie early Saturday. Temperatures, however, will climb gradually Saturday and Sunday, hitting 63 degrees in Lewiston on Sunday; 59 in Pullman and 57 in Grangeville.
Winds from the west also are a possibility with gusts as high as 24 mph in Lewiston. There is a chance of thunderstorms Sunday, the weather service reported.
Even though folks are growing weary of the recent rain and snow, Steve Bodnar, a meteorologist with the Spokane weather office said: “It’s pretty normal. Snow in April is very common.”
Going into next weekend, however, the situation is likely to be much different.
“Right now, as we go into next week, the odds favor a warming trend and odds also are favoring dryer than normal conditions,” Bodnar said.
That sounds like good news, but he cautioned against breaking out the charcoal grill just yet.
“But there’s still uncertainty a week out how warm and how dry it will be,” he added. “We’ve seen this before. Things could change drastically in the next 24 to 36 hours.”
Still, there’s a better than 50% chance for above normal temperatures next week, he said, and a 30% chance of below normal precipitation.
Looking ahead to the April 29-30 weekend, Bodnar said there is a 20% chance of the mercury hitting the 80s on Saturday in the Lewiston-Clarkston area and a 30% chance those warm temps will carry into Sunday.