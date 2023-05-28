Marine Corps veteran and Genesee resident Keith VanLeuven salutes the raising of the flag Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon. VanLeuven served his country with honor for four years as an electric equipment repair specialist in the Marine Corps.
Main speaker Mark Moeckli, a U.S. Army veteran of 28 years, speaks to a crowd of about 150 people about patriotism and importance of honoring the American flag Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The Nez Perce County Search and Rescue Posse stand at attention with a flag from each branch of the U.S. military on Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon.
Multiple U.S. military veterans fold up Ole’ Glory with care and attention Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon.
Marine Corps veteran and Lewiston resident Jason Brown, left, salute the raising of the American flag alongside several veterans Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon.
A row of small American flags waver in the wind Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon.
Vietnam veteran Rod Sangster, center, poses for picture alongside his friends and family honoring his 75th birthday Saturday during the annual Theon Flag Ceremony event in Theon.
THEON — A quiet moment was cut short by whoops and hollers as a fighter plane cut through gray skies, after the American flag was proudly raised high.
Patriotism was in the air this weekend when Travis Polek and his fiance, Letha Brown, hosted the seventh annual Theon Military Flag Ceremony. Hundreds gathered at a property within the small town to celebrate those who have fallen for the price of freedom. The gathering is one of the largest community events for people of Asotin and surrounding areas.
