THEON — A quiet moment was cut short by whoops and hollers as a fighter plane cut through gray skies, after the American flag was proudly raised high.

Patriotism was in the air this weekend when Travis Polek and his fiance, Letha Brown, hosted the seventh annual Theon Military Flag Ceremony. Hundreds gathered at a property within the small town to celebrate those who have fallen for the price of freedom. The gathering is one of the largest community events for people of Asotin and surrounding areas.