Realtors celebrate planting of trees

Mindy Crowell

BOISE — Real estate agents from around the country and local leaders will gather in Boise on Friday for the National Association of Realtors’ Sustainability Symposium.

The symposium, happening 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Grove Hotel Grand Ballroom, is free and open to the public. The event will celebrate the planned planting of more than 200,000 trees in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.