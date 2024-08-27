Of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nicholas Cameron Quarry, of Lewiston, and Kady Nicole Delane, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Tim K. Thompson and Janet Marie Thompson, both of Clarkston.
Spring Marie Curfman and David Francis Geiger, both of Clarkston.
Joanna Ruth Dayton and Hilary Faye Cantrell, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Alison Feucht and Jason Feucht.
Molly Hunt and Preston Hunt.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Rachel D. Hyde, 36, of Lenore, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.