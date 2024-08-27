Sections
NorthwestNovember 7, 2024

Records

Of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Nicholas Cameron Quarry, of Lewiston, and Kady Nicole Delane, of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Tim K. Thompson and Janet Marie Thompson, both of Clarkston.

Spring Marie Curfman and David Francis Geiger, both of Clarkston.

Joanna Ruth Dayton and Hilary Faye Cantrell, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Alison Feucht and Jason Feucht.

Molly Hunt and Preston Hunt.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Rachel D. Hyde, 36, of Lenore, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Nov. 25.

