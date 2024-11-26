Sections
NorthwestNovember 26, 2024

Records

Of Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Meghan and Phillip Morin, of Clarkston, a son, Paxton Ander Morin, born Friday.

Jessica and Ollie Hurley, of Pomeroy, a son, Ollie Ander Hurley, born Friday.

Jessica Lofgreen and Robert McCurdy, of Clarkston, a son, Escher Ambrose Kurt-Dee McCurdy, born Friday.

Masynn Dixson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lorelai Lynn Dixson, born Saturday.

Jenna and Isaiah Danner-Calene, of Clarkston, a daughter, Avalynn Clover Danner-Calene, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Danny Edward Loomis and Nicole Sue Davila, both of Lewiston.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Brandon T. Blimka, 40, Clarkston, residential burglary, fourth-degree assault, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, sentenced to six months in jail.

Brandon E. Rivas, 34, address not available, residential burglary, first-degree theft, sentenced to 366 days in jail.

Mikayla L. Farris, 27, Kamiah, possession of a stolen vehicle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.

Melissa S. Edwards, 37, Clarkston, first-degree identity theft, first-degree theft, two counts of forgery, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, plus 12 months of community custody.

Trevor A. Jacks, 47, Lewiston, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, sentenced to 366 days in prison.

Adam N. Novak, 19, Clarkston, third-degree assault with deadly weapon enhancement, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Forest Caston Jr., 57, Clarkston, two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, sentenced to 18 months in prison, 12 months in community custody.

Trevor D. Wyatt, 25, Asotin, residential burglary, domestic violence, four counts felony DV court order violations, sentenced to 63 months in prison.

Bethanie M. Cooper, 29, Pullman, third-degree assault, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, one year community custody.

Brad W. Heitstuman, 40, Anatone, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, five counts violation of domestic violence court orders, sentenced to 75 months in prison.

Justin E. Kelley, 55, Lewiston, two counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced to 17 months in prison.

Cameron Q. Blinn, 33, Lewiston, third-degree assault, first-degree negligent driving, sentenced to three months in jail.

