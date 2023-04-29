The Pennsylvania school district where Moscow homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger attended, and also later worked, turned over his student and employment records in response to a court-ordered subpoena.

Email correspondence between attorneys and administrators at the Pleasant Valley School District in Monroe County, Penn., revealed that the legal demand arrived in January, within three weeks of Kohberger’s arrest. The documents, obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public records request, do not identify whether prosecutors or Kohberger’s public defender requested the subpoena, which in Idaho must be issued by a judge or clerk of the court.