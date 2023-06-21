Ivan Jonathan Cardenas Robles, of Beaverton, Ore., and Dalylah Abigail Meza, of Tigard, Ore.
James Robert Sifford and Natasha Lee Payne, both of Lewiston.
Tyler Joe Vankomen and Krystal Marie Schwartz, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jessica R. Klemenz, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, felony probation four years, 100 hours of community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Bryce A. L. Sarmiento, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment to 30 days jail discretionary, credited with seven days, felony probation three years and pay $1,245.50 in fees.
David B. Robin, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (more than 3 ounces of marijuana), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, felony probation three years, 100 hours of community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jeremy P. Smith, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $702.50 in fees.
Marcelle L. Fisk, 34, of Troy, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90 in fees.
Kayla A. Comer, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 54 days suspended, credited with one day, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,388.50 in fees.
Trei A. Troumbley, 30, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing June 26.
Sierra K. Velez, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing June 26.
William A. Adams, 58, of Lewiston, charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony. Status conference hearing June 26.
Judge Victoria Olds
Macin L. Craig, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference June 26.
Gregory S. Chavez, 47, Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference June 26.
Craig S. Pettit, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference June 26.
Brittnee M. Sharp, 26, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing June 26.
