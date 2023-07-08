Jeremiah Seth Henriod, of Clarkston, and Amanda Jo Weeks, of Lewiston.
Kyle Allen Barsness and Mykal Anne Keyes, both of Clarkston.
Shawn David Wiley and Dawn Marie Shearer Alexander, both of Lewiston.
Kenneth Lee Bradley and Brittany Rose Schneider, both of Lewiston.
Mathew Aaron Kraemer and Whitney Nicole Torgerson, both of Lewiston.
Arron Dale Glover, of Lewiston, and Ctrisha Diane Lindsay, of Pullman.
Garett Thomas Stoddard and Deanna Michelle Hunt, both of Lewiston.
Joel James Babino and Dezrae Lynn Seitsinger, both of Clarkston.
Benjamen Gene Setzer and Gabriella Christine Goodwill, both of Lewiston.
Joshua Phillip Dammon, of Lewiston, and Alisha Lynne Bell, of Clarkston.
Paul Michael Markwalter Jr. and Chloe Anna Emory, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Teresa Huffman and Dennis Huffman.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
April S. Lear, 50, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years felony probation and pay $345.50 in fees.
Danette M. Page, 48, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, five years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
