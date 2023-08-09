Of Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kali Gagne Morici and Jack Morici, of Orofino, twin sons, Hazen Grae Morici and Samuel James Morici, born Saturday.
Sarah and Shawn Bowers, of Kamiah, a daughter, Stevie Rae Bowers, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dane Edward Plank and Shaina Annette Sombret, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Garry Skinner and Kimberly Skinner.
Granted
April Ann Hinman and Travis Wayne Hinman.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Adrian L. Walls, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, credited with 36 days; sentenced to 2 years to run concurrently, 30 days discretionary, credited with 44 days, felony probation four years, 100 hours of community service; and given 2 years for a probation violation to run concurrently with retained jurisdiction 365 days and credited with 78 days; and pay $1,631 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Emma L. Coppess, 58, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $866.90.
Judge Victoria Olds
Peyton C. Franklin, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, credited with one day, 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, supervised probation two years, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,381.30 in fees.
Heidi A. Summers, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 85 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation two years, driver’s license 120 days and pay $1,388.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Cory Mclam, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 28.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Jeremiah R. Mahoney, 19, Clarkston, two counts of second-degree child molestation, two counts of second-degree incest, sentenced under Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative to 75 months in prison, suspended, ordered to serve one year in jail.
Judge Brooke Burns
Jessica L. Marcelis, 37, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Ronald L. Wagar, 60, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft.
Jennifer L. Taylor, 46, Seattle, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Bryan M. Hollenbeck, 33, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling, theft of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jakob S. McCardell, 26, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, third-degree theft.
Michael S. Browne, 44, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, second-degree assault.
Brian L. Tidwell, 55, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, first-degree reckless burning.
Bam Chevelle, 42, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to intimidating a witness, four counts of violation of a court order, domestic violence, felony stalking.
Debra D. Peterson, 63, Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to six months in jail.
Jake V. Fernandez, 28, Cottonwood, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting of domestic violence, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Joshua C. Harrington, 37, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to one month in jail.
Trenton N.L. Kasper, 34, Clarkston, second-degree robbery, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Martin W. Acree, 34, Lewiston, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen vehicle, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Shawn C. Tannahill, 50, Clarkston, second-degree possession of stolen property, sentenced to 45 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
George R. Stewart, 33, Lewiston, third-degree rape of a child, sentenced under Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative to 14 months in prison, suspended.