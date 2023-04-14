Of Thursday, April 13, 2023
Births
Of Thursday, April 13, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brady and Tanis Bagby, of Clarkston, a son, Bo Timothy Bagby, born Tuesday.
Emmy and Emmy Shepherd, of Lewiston, a daughter, Audy Lynn Shepherd, born Wednesday.
Angela West and Dominic Nattell, of Lewiston, a daughter, Autumn Hazel Nattell, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
James Garfield Braddock and Sherry Ann Peterson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Carol M. Hix and Robert Eugene Triplett.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Miranda Kay Fraga and Spencer Anthony Fraga.
Cody Jess Ravet and Megan Ashley Ravet.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Johnathan M. Peterson Davis, 28, homeless, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to five years Idaho Department of Correction, credited with 269 days and pay $245.50 in fees.
Lyn Wilson, 38, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with 19 days, sentence suspended, five years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Holly A. Jones, 27, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Aerik D. Copell, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.
Harry P. McCormack, 44, of Athena, Ore., charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Status conference hearing April 17.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.