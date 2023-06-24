Alexis Erickson and George Phillips, of Pullman, a son, River Isaiah Phillips, born Thursday.
Joleen and William Aycock, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jaina Leora Aycock, born Thursday.
Kristine Poxleitner-Holthaus and Kyle Holthaus, of Cottonwood, a son, Callum John Holthaus, born Thursday.
Shania and Kade Woods, of Lewiston, a daughter, Wrenlee Marie Woods, born Friday.
Shawntell Cattron and Wesley Jakkola, of Lewiston, a son, Oliver Doren Jakkola, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kacie Peacock and Grant Peacock.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Justin R. Boyd, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 3 years prison, credit with 128 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Elizabeth A. Hardt, 57, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, felony probation four years and pay $460.50 in fees.
Eugene Lawyer Jr., 56, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years prison, 365 days retained jurisdiction, driver’s license suspended three years and pay $1,290.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Mylon K. Nye, 43, of Eagle, Idaho, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365, concurrent with a case in Ada County, credited with 29 days and pay $1,285.50 in fees.v
