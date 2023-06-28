Of Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Madison Kay and Dre Wynn, of Orofino, a daughter, Blakelyn Laurel Wynn, born Sunday.
Stephaine and Bradley Schaff, of Kamiah, a daughter, Estelle Grace Schaff, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brett Owen Littrell, of Meridian, Idaho, and Kelsee Ray Fleming, of Nampa, Idaho.
Asotin County
Anna Lynne Tompkins Surowiecki and Alexander David Wynakos, both of Clarkston.
Justin Graham Krabbenhoft and Brooke Jordan Cicierski, both of Clarkston.
David Allan Sharp and Rozanna Glynn Schultz, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Edward Lee Nelson and Sheba Kanjelkeir.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Gaven J. Kilpatrick, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 25 days suspended, credited with one day, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, supervised probation, 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,131.30 in fees.
Bruce K. Reckard Jr., 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI and carrying a concealed weapon under the influence withheld judgment, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 54 days suspended, credited with two days, 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days jail, supervised probation 364 days and pay $2,038.80 in fees.
Loretta A. Couch, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days, 27 days suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Josiah C. Bierman, 19, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $516.90 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Kathryn L. Covey, 55, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference July 10.
Stevan T. Smith, 52, of Parma, Idaho, charged with excessive DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing July 3.
Taylir D. P. Danner, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing July 10.
Kelli D. Danner, 30, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. Status conference hearing July 10.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Darci K. Brown, 53, Clarkston, theft of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for 27 days served, remaining 18 days converted to 144 hours of community service.
Christopher P. Mendoza, 30, Clarkston, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to 26 months in prison.
Kyle E. Avery, 32, transient, failure to register as a sex offender, sentenced to 57 months in prison.
Gerald W. Smith, 52, Spokane, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, domestic violence, first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third-degree malicious mischief.
Jonathan T. Lane-Bozeman, 24, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Charles L. Sanders, 57, Pomeroy, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI, operating a vehicle without ignition.
Mark A. Penny, 29, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary.
Traffic Accidents
A single-vehicle accident caused an estimated $2,000 of property damage at 3:17 p.m. Friday at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave.