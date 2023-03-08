Of Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brooke and Keven Hedden, of Kamiah, a daughter, Evelyn Frances Hedden, born Monday.
Elisa and Matthew Hutchins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Malia Marie Hutchins, born Monday.
Melissa and Seth Adair, of Clarkston, a daughter, Elliekaye Ann Adair, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cash David Besst and Savannah Bekka Cross, both of Lewiston.
Andrew Christopher Evans and Tiffannie Rayan Pugmire, both of Lewiston.
Robert Charles Kay and Fawnda Marie Bolin, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Samuel Warren Nelsen and Samantha Sage Warren, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Daniel Hoover and Nicole Hoover.
Granted
Katharyn Kellie McArthur and Matthew Donovan Rachel.
Makennah J. Eyerly and Jason Libenow.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Cassi Cheri Fisher and Zachry Aaron Fisher.
Mary Minton and Leonard Ross.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Paul D. Rowland, 51, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Tyler A. Bays, 23, Clarkston, felony harassment, third-degree assault, possession of THC with intent to deliver, intimidating a witness, sentenced to 15 days in jail, followed by 12 months of supervision.
Andrew L. Bohn, 38, Lewiston, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, DUI (refusal), sentenced to three months in jail.
Karl A. Meier, 33, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary.
Braeson L. Hawskill, 32, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
