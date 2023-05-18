Of Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kalen Huntley and Kyler Gattis of Orofino, a daughter, Kaia Jhene Skye Gattis, born Saturday, May 13.
Kylie and Joshua Wheeler of Lewiston, a son, Bentlee Alan Wheeler, born Saturday, May 13.
Kayla and Michael Lupinacci of Clarkston, a daughter, Layla Larae Lupinacci, born Saturday, May 13.
Dana Calhau and Steward Calhau Sr. of Lewiston, a son, Slayden Akamaimakalapua Wai’olu Ho’okanaka Calhau, born Saturday, May 13.
Shelby and Joshua Buttars of Clarkston, a son, Sutton Troy Buttars, born Tuesday, May 16.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Thomas Lytle and Lacey Makayla Kou, both of Lewiston.
Stephen William Hall and Allison Clair Cole, both of Clarkston.
Dustin Martin Zimmerman and Bailley Anne Hartwig, both of Lewiston.
Chase Eugene Diemert and Rebekah Hope Gulotta, both of Lewiston.
Allen James Oswald Jr. and Rebecca Ellen Beale, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tara A. Ballas, 42, of Clarkston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Status conference hearing June 5.
Mindi J. Tunstall, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing June 5.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Michael L. Holt, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $816.90 in fees.
Brian L. McCormack, 62, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, credited with one day, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $709.70 in fees.
Aidan A. L. Vigeant, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 120 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Pro-Tem Thomas Cox
Tyson W. Paine, 43, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession stolen property.
Thomas B. Winkelman, 36, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, third-degree theft.
Debra D. Peterson, 63, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault with special deadly weapon enhancement.
Eugene R. Wilson, 60, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to intimidating a witness, felony harassment, second-degree criminal trespass.
Jessica L. Marcelis, 37, Clarkston, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served, 12 months of community supervision.
Bernice A. Jones, 45, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Andrew L. Bohn, 39, Lewiston, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Stjarna D. Melton, 27, Clarkston, two counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced to 30 days in jail.