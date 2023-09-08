Abundant sunshine. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
LEWISTON ROUNDUP
Thursday marked the start of the NFL season and 12 Washington State Cougars and two Idaho Vandals found themselves on pro rosters in Week 1.
Of Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jackson Thomas Lund and Madison Grace Vigil, both of Lewiston.
Joshua William Carlton and Maygen Lynn Carter, both of Lewiston.
Chandler Garrison Frasier and Shawnna Kay Nail, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Josephine Rae Pery and Andrew Michael Baker, both of Lewiston.
Jeremy MM Fleshman and Brittin K. Sager, both of Lewiston.
Amber Nicole Allen and Jared Wayne Gurney, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Filed
Daniel Jensen and Carla Jensen.
Jennifer Henson and Anthony Henson.
Carl Devault and Ordella Bauer-Devault.
Granted
Blake O. Mellom and Rachel M. Schuit.
Ashlee M. Nygaard and Bryan Thomas Nygaard.
Allyson Marie Thompson and William Russell Thompson III.
Crystal E. Fortunato and Patrick T. Fortunato.
Dissolutions
David C. Burgess and Carol V. Burgess.
District Court
Judge Mark Monson
Britnee M. Sharp, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year prison, credited with 11 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
