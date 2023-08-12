Evan Thomas Jameson, of Reno, Nev., and Harley Renae Cope, of Kendrick.
Steven Lawrence Craudell and Annette Ann Belew, both of Orofino.
Gregory Wayne Jose Jr. and Shelby Rae Barnes, both of Clarkston.
Brian Adair Morales Mazariego and Mikella-Memory Hartman Olaitiman, both of Pullman.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Colin M. Hawkins, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft and burglary, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary, credited with 30 days, five years felony probation for each charge, sentences to run concurrently, and pay $666 in fees.
Dana M. Rupp, 42, address unknown, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Sentenced to 2 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days for each charge, sentences to run concurrently and pay $571 in fees.
Michael T. Thompson, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Matthew J. Czmowski, 32, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $352.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Amanda S. White, 28, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 21.
Andrew D. Brown, 33, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 21.