Of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Sara Michelle Moser and Hashim Ali O’Grady, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Blaine L. Tinney, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, six months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Joshua J. Behrens, 31, of Nampa, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $216.90 in fees.
Douglas R. Sobotta, 43, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 170 days suspended, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $1,352.50 in fees.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kelli L. Duxbury, 37, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 6.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Ryan M. Roos, 43, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft.
Taylor S. Shell, 28, of Lewiston, forgery, second-degree identity theft, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to six months of residential treatment, followed by 24 months of community custody.
Rose L. Kramer, 24, of Joseph, Ore., residential burglary, first-degree theft, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 36 days in jail, credit for 36 days served.
Nicole L. Thurston, 41, of Clarkston, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, sentenced to 29 days in jail, credit for 29 days served.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.