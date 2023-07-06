Marissa Balls and Carl Hopper, of Lewiston, a daughter, Skylie Jean May Hopper, born Saturday, June 24.
Rylee and Joel Wontorek, of Pierce, a son, William Arthur Wontorek, born Saturday, June 24.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
David Allan Sharp and Rozanna Glynn Schultz, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Paul Jackson and Korene Choate.
Kaydie Haug and Ashley Haug.
Sherry Sweikert-Smith and Shawn Smith.
Granted
Christopher S. Paul and Crystal Marie Paul.
Jeremie Todd Goldsbary and Crystal Gale Thompson.
Cody Alan Chenault and Jessica L. Hadley.
Aaron Thomas Lockart and Cyrinia Agnes Lockart.
Adam L. Garner and Tanya Lyn Garner.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Robert R. Bergamo, 68, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), all felonies. Status conference July 10.
Karlie D. R. Leras, 34, of Orofino, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference July 10.
Aaron R. Everheart, 28, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference July 10.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
William R. Huddleston, 47, Clarkston, felony cyberstalking, eight counts of domestic violence court order violations, felony telephone harassment, stalking, intimidating a witness, sentenced to 84 months in prison.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.