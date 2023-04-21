William and Nancy Phillips, of Lewiston, a daughter, Aurora Brooke Phillips, born Wednesday, April 19.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Cassandra Evans and Joshua Evans.
Alexis Lybrand and Gabriel Lybrand.
Robin Roberge and Joseph Roberge.
Granted
Amber Michelle Evans and Andrew Christopher Evans.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jordan Stockton and Kayla Stockton.
Rebekah Lynn Duran and Marcellus Dion Duran.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Christopher S. Scaroni, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, six years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50 in fees.
Cassandra L. Thorell, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited for eight months, sentence suspended, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
David M. Van Pelt, 39, of Craigmont, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 26 days suspended, credited with four days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $852.50 in fees.