Of Monday, March 6, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Victoria and Ryan Kaufman, of Clarkston, a son, Cash Thomas Kaufman, born Saturday.
Amanda White and Shawn Rebel Sr., of Clarkston, a son, Zaiden Lee Rebel. born Saturday.
Divorces
Granted
Jacqueline Coonrod and Johnathon Robert Luft.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Robert N. Ezell, 40, of Othello, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 2-3 years with 365 days retained jurisdiction and pay $1,785.50 in fees.
Carri R. Junes, 46, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary and credited with two days, 100 hours of community service, two years felony probation and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Acacia L. Martinez, 34, of Redmond, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail with 30 days discretionary with penitentiary suspended, 100 hours of community service, four years felony probation and pay $845.50 in fees.
Joseph M. Norris, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary and credited with two days, 100 hours of community service, four years felony probation and pay $845.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Sophia L. Lira, 24, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and introduce or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. Status conference hearing March 13.
Matthew G. Berry, 26, of Lewiston, charged with five counts of forgery, all felonies. Status conference hearing March 13.
Judge Victoria Olds
Cody A. Richardson, 31, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, methamphetamine), both felonies.
Jessy A. Gangwish, 36, of Spokane, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony.
