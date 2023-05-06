Of Friday, May 5, 2023
Births
Of Friday, May 5, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany and Tobias Sanchez, of Lewiston, a son, Zzackary Skott Sanchez, born Wednesday.
Jenna and Cory Kelley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brooklyn Grace Kelley, born Thursday.
Kristina and Bradley Bickford, of Lewiston, a son, William Bradley Bickford, born Thursday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Jonathan R. Ryan, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years prison, credited with 599 days, concurrent with an Asotin County case and pay $285.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Anthony M. Marsh, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentenced to 18 days jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with 18 days, felony probation three years and pay $745.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kelsea M. Portlock, 32, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing May 15.
Sarah M. Delong, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 15.
Tosha L. Whitney, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 15.
Michael T. Thompson, 50, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 15.
Hunter D. Reeves, 24, of Spokane Valley, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine), both felonies. Status conference hearing May 15.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.