Of Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Isaiah Michael Reyome and Brittany Nichole Bruegeman, both of Clarkston.
Tucker Doyle Mason and Cana Darlene LaVelle, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Lydia Christine Brown and Lance Michael Dvorak, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Christopher Tyler and Lesley Hamilton-Tyler.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Nicole I. Pecoff and Rylie Richard Pecoff.
Gabriel Nash Cassell and Julie Ann Cassell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Bradley J. Stamper, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, credited with 21 days, three years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Samuel D. Sturmer, 22, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90 in fees.
Kenneth L. Miller Jr., 37, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $852.50 in fees.
Trenton J. Meeds, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Tyler R. Hall, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 hours of community service, supervised probation 12 months and pay $566.90 in fees.
Phillip G. Allen Jr., 58, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days, 160 days days suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended 365 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $202.50 in fees.
