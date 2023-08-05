Gavin Ross Grijalva and Alivia Pete Betzold, both of Lewiston.
Jesse Marshall Radford and Liberty Mae Seldon, both of Lewiston.
Brayden Elder Klawitter, of Lewiston, and Faithann Lynn Dotson, of Winchester.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Bradley J. Hammond, 32, of Kuna, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to two to seven years in prison, prison sentence suspended and given 30 days in jail with credit for two days served. Given seven years of probation.
John W. Zeller, Jr. 40, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison. Sentence suspended and given 60 days in jail with credit for three days served.
Mary E. Davis, 30, of Clarkston, charged possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Pleaded guilty. Sentencing set for Oct. 11.
Paige W. Lenhard, 22, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Pleaded guilty. Sentencing set for Oct. 11.
Gerald L. Loewen, 69, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Pleaded guilty. Sentencing set for Oct. 11.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds
Rossco Donohue, 30, of Lewiston, charged with first degree stalking and burglary, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 16.
Taylor M. Gibbs, 19, of Lewiston, charged with first degree stalking, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 16.
Erick Dawson, 36, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and aggravated assault, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.