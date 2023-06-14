Miranda Moser, of Lewiston, a daughter, Maybelle Grace McKenna, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin John Folz and Emma Joy Sanders, both of Walla Walla.
Aaron Michael Basford and Kadi Marie Stephens, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Mary Dietz and Gregory Dietz.
Brandon Roberts and Samantha Roberts.
Granted
Ashley Louise Binning and Justin David Reel.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ellen Marie Profitt and Joel M. Profitt.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Mathew A. Pilkington, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Gamaliel Rodriguez, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, five years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Matthew P. Sluder, 42, homeless, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, felony probation three years, 100 hours of community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Vernon O. Calhoun, 60, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year 6 months prison and pay $785.50 in fees.
Craig S. Pettit, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with 45 days, sentence suspended, three years felony probation and pay $745.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Barbara M. Dotson, 59, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, credited with one day, 12 hours community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $859.70 in fees.
Andrea R. Jolliff, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $716.90 in fees.
Eric W. Manhart, 63, of Peck, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Status conference hearing June 26.
Jasper L. Fisher, 19, homeless, charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 21.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tina M. Dillman, 58, of Pullman, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing June 21.
Melvin D. Hartwell, 70, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing June 21.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.