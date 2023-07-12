Holly Marie Wolfe and Joshua Thomas Marks, both of Grangeville.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Shaylee Louise Wightman and Charles Addison Wightman.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Devin A. Hill, 28, Clarkston, second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Elias J. Bradley, 30, Clarkston, first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Travis J. Rickman, 37, Clarkston, taking a motor vehicle without permission, sentenced to four months in jail.
David G. Ford, 55, transient, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, sentenced to 43 months in prison.
Charles L. Sanders, 57, Pomeroy, felony DUI, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Brook D. Hendershott, 41, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to time served, to be calculated at the jail.
Mark A. Penny, 29, no address given, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 19 months in prison followed by 19 months of community custody under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) option.
Shadow G. Allman, 29, no address given, two counts of third-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Cameron D. Lueck, 25, Pomeroy, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, tampering with a witness, second-degree malicious mischief, credit for time served to be determined, plus 15 days converted to 120 hours of community service.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.