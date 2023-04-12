Of Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Danny Jason Valez Jr. and Tyler Dale Anderson, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sharon Barber and Clifton Barber.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Matthew G. Berry, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years Idaho Department of Correction, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $382.50.
James R. Leroy, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child under 16, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, felony probation 15 years and pay $1,545.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Daniel J. Lowery, 36, of Spokane Valley, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, felony probation three years, community service and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Michael S. Wester, 44, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years Idaho Department of Correction, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, community service and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Ricky L. Dollar, 66, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing April 17.
Kristopher M. Hinkley, 24, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing April 17.
Aaron S. T. Drews, 29, homeless, charged with grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property with intent to deprive owner use/benefit, a felony. Status conference hearing April 17.
