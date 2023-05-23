Lacee and Dominic Martinez, of Lewiston, a daughter, Berklee Anne Martinez, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Ruby Renteria and Jacob Tanner Blades, both of Lewiston.
Wayne Scott Stucker and Brenda Jean Hall, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lauri Hayes and Steven Hayes.
Teona Enyeart and Danny Booze.
Granted
Justin L. Hayward and Steffany Lee Nielson.
Clifton Matthew Barber and Sharon Marie Barber.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Matthew J. Calkins, 43, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Stephanie D. Marsh, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Eric A. Combs, 32, homeless, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, credited with 45 days and pay $785.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brandon J. Cleveland, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony.
Christeena E. Miller, 52, of Lewiston, charged with second degree kidnapping, a felony. Preliminary hearing May 31.
