Of Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jeremy Christopher Walks, of Culdesac, and Jenny Lou Alton Floch, of Clarkston.
James Anthony Milan and Kristina Lynnette Rosario, both of Walla Walla.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Michael O. McClinn, 39, Clarkston, second-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, sentenced to two months in jail.
Abraham A. Gonzalez, 25, Clarkston, six counts of third-degree theft, second-degree theft, five counts of second-degree identity theft, sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Jason M. Bledsoe, 43, Lewiston, second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, two counts second-degree burglary, two counts third-degree theft, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 19 months in prison and 19 months of community custody.
Vincent J. Duman, 27, Lewiston, first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, residential burglary, domestic violence, second-degree theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, sentenced to 48 months in prison.
Dusty P. Funderburg, 33, Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Robert J. Chapman Jr., 22, Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with endangerment enhancement, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Nathanial S. Graybill, 34, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence.
Jesse W. Harrell, 27, Uniontown, pleaded not guilty to hit and run injury accident.
Ryan K. Anderson, 36, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with endangerment enhancement.
Skylar G.T. Nobbley, 30, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence, two counts third-degree malicious mischief.
Cory L. Horton, 39, no address available, second-degree theft, sentenced to four months and 30 days, to run consecutively.
