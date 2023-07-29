Of Friday, July 28, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Anthony Lee Wimer and Alexis Morgan Bramlet, both of Lewiston.
Carson Thomas Sparks, of Lewiston, and Linnea Joy Wallace, of Clarkston.
Taylor Scott Shell and Rachell Marie Hagey, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Mandi Strohm and Rudy Strohm.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Austin C. Burke, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, both felonies. Sentenced to 3-7 years prison for one charge and 3-12 years prison for one charge, sentences to run concurrently, credited with 140 days and pay $1,591 in fees.
Melissa S. Edwards, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Jeremy L. Huntley, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, credited with 28 days and pay $1,285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Sarah M. Wedding, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
Michael J. Miller, 53, of Rainier, Ore., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
Cheyenne J. Wright, 43, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
Bradley J. Foster, 52, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
Levi R. Wilkinson, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
Joshua A. Mcnamee, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 7.
