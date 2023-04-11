Of Monday, April 10, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sativa Matheny and Tyler Haas, of Lewiston, a daughter, Indigo May Matheny, born Sunday, April 2.
Jaden and Lilly Brume, of Clarkston, a daughter, Blake Dixie Brume, born Sunday, April 2.
Bryan and Aisha Wheeler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Eden Elsie Wheeler, born Tuesday, April 4.
Blake and Kathryn Andrus, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lily Kathryn Andrus, born Tuesday, April 4.
Kole and Chelsea Briggs, of Lewiston, twin daughters, Copper Jax Briggs and Kenna Reese Briggs, born Sunday, April 2.
Brett and Kellie Winegarden, of Lewiston, a daughter, Maisey Rae Winegarden, born Wednesday, April 5.
Kirby and Jenna Meshishnek, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kendall Lee Meshishnek, born Wednesday, April 5.
Cara Hamilton and Brayden Stoops, of Clarkston, a son, Kaizen Alexander-Dean Stoops, born Wednesday, April 5.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jared Russell Heitzman and Chloe Mariah Rambo, both of Lewiston.
Gavin Charles Sischo, of Lewiston, and Natalee Marie Jordan, of Clarkston.
David Andrew Weeks, of Lewiston, and Kimberly Lynn Lawen, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
John Stephen Murray and Kathleen Elizabeth Dudley, both of Clarkston.
Dustin Scott Dowdy and Caitlin Helene Stuck, both of Clarkston.
Bailey J. Root and Cierra M. Johnson, both of Clarkston.
Laci Renee Cox and Tanner James Nelson, both of Clarkston.
Gary Lee Anderson and Penny Lu Kegel, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Charles Joseph Guier and Holli Marie Guier
Hope Vandervert and Jeffrey Vandervert
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Eric A. Combs, 32, address unavailable, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver.
Francisco Tijerina Jr., 56, Asotin, felony harassment, sentenced to four months in jail.
Orion C. Scott, 28, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Jacob N. Wantz, 31, Clarkston, attempted residential burglary, second-degree attempted residential burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 12 months of supervision under parenting sentencing alternatives.
Shaleia Q. Shoemaker, 41, Clarkston transient, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, domestic violence, sentenced to 728 days in prison with 698 days suspended, 30 days may be served at Idaho County Jail at her own expense and their agreement.
Elli M. Finch, 27, Clarkston, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for four days served, remaining 26 days converted to 208 hours of community service.
Steven L. Floch, 66, Asotin, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted rape, domestic violence, harassment, tampering with a witness, domestic violence.
Jerod L. Anderson, 41, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
Robert M. Shore, 40, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment and second-degree burglary.
Bo S. Geary, 39, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.
Jason M. Bledsoe, 43, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, two counts second-degree burglary, two counts third-degree theft.
Abraham A. Gonzalez, 25, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to six counts of third-degree theft, six counts of second-degree theft, five counts of second-degree identity theft.