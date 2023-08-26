Of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katelyn Kierstead and Danual Hauber, of Lewiston, a son, Jasper Lee Hauber, born Tuesday.
Brenna and Brad Knabe, of Lewiston, a son, Tayt Henry Knabe, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Taylor Samuel Hagen and Breana Nicole Oritz, both of Lewiston.
Benjamin Allen Taylor and Haley Nicole Wegrzyn, both of Lewiston.
Matthew Ryan Caster and Ashley Nicole Lee, both of Lewiston.
Lucas Heber Skinner and Savannah Leanne Morris, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tina Wakefield and Michael Weber.
Kimberly Haworth and Dylan Haworth.
Hannah Wickizer and Wade Wickizer.
Jaycee Snyder and Anthony Snyder.
Granted
Bryan M. Betty and Kamil Breanne Betty.
Deborah Renee Long and Jeffrey Eugene Long.
Amy Vigil and Jeremy Vigil.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Christopher James Burnette and Donna Elizabeth Burnette.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Christopher M. Ebeck, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary, felony probation three years, 100 hours community service and pay $345.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Lester L. Wahl, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, credited with two days, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $852.50 in fees.
Wyatt P. Munden, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, credited with one day, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $1,352.50 in fees.
Corey J. Sterling, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 46 days suspended, credited with 14 days, driver’s license suspended 365 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,202.50.
Austin P. Poxleitner, 29, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 24 hours of community service, 12 months supervised probation and pay $716.90 in fees.
Christian J. Scharnhorst, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Jeffery L. Whitmore, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, community service 60 hours, supervised probation 24 months and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Judge Victoria Olds
Jennie L. Denio, 43, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 28.
Tony J. Pollick, 60, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Aug. 28.
David J. Hemphill, 30, of Lewiston, charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault aggravated, burglary, battery domestic violence with traumatic injury, all felonies. Preliminary hearing Sept. 6.