Of Monday, July 10, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Of Monday, July 10, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler J Schneider and Hailey Christine Shaw, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Hannah Jo Clancy and Nathan Jacob Uhlorn, both of Clarkston.
Vernon Kacey Swearingen and Anecia Cassandra Bolin, both of Lewiston.
Jesse Allan Moore and Kimberly Dawn Willis, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Teresa Huffman and Dennis Huffman.
Anastasia Hendershott and William Hendershott.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Darek W. Whitman, 22, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with five days, sentence suspended, felony probation five years, sent to treatment court, driver’s license suspended one year and pay $1,040.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Sierra K. Velez, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days, credited with 37 days and pay $785.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Paige W. Lenhart, 22, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing July 17.
Austin T. Fugate, 27, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault, both felonies. Status conference July 17.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Emily F. Mallory, 19, Texas transient, pleaded not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, 19 counts of theft of a firearm, second-degree theft.
Martin W. Acree, 24, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Alex C. Hinton, 29, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Stephen R. Jackson, 48, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass.
Jeremy M. Romanoff, 37, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 364 days in jail, credit for seven days served, remaining 357 days suspended.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.